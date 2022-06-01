Mukhriz said that being a Malay-based party, Pejuang would be looking to contest in Malay-majority areas, and that Kelantan is one of them. — Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, June 1 — Parti Pejuang Tanah Air (Pejuang) will not be entering the next general election on its own, its president Datuk Seri Mukhriz Mahathir has signalled.

He said his party is open to cooperation with others and has been holding informal talks so far, Berita Harian reported today.

"We have held discussions with several parties including those from the government coalition, Opposition and even independent parties.

"The discussions were informal and formal negotiations will take place as soon as possible," the Malay daily quoted the Jerlun MP saying after Kelantan Pejuang's leadership council in Kota Baru yesterday.

Mukhriz said that being a Malay-based party, Pejuang would be looking to contest in Malay-majority areas, and that Kelantan is one of them.

However, he demurred when asked the number of seats Pejuang is eyeing for Kelantan in GE15.

"I surrender to the leadership of Kelantan to submit candidate proposals at the central level," he was quoted saying.