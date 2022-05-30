Deputy Finance Minister I Datuk Mohd Shahar Abdullah (right) speaks to the media after the JBPM Honorary Rank Awarding ceremony in Kuantan, May 30, 2022. — Bernama pic

KUANTAN, May 30 — Natural disasters, especially floods that hit the country last year, will be the guide of the Finance Ministry (MOF) in formulating a more holistic budget, said Deputy Finance Minister I Datuk Mohd Shahar Abdullah.

He said, therefore, through engagement sessions with the Fire and Rescue Department (JBPM), it was found helpful to the ministry in providing better allocations, such as the acquisition of assets and infrastructure.

“The Fire and Rescue Department is among the first agencies to arrive at the scene and they have accurate and thorough input, thus it is important for the ministry to be able to plan more effective financial channeling.

“From the input, we see what can be improved, however it depends on the country’s financial position at that time and the current needs,” he told reporters at the JBPM Honorary Rank Awarding ceremony here today.

Earlier, Mohd Shahar was awarded the rank of Deputy Fire Commissioner (Honorary) by JBPM director-general Datuk Seri Mohammad Hamdan Wahid at a ceremony which was also attended by Pahang JBPM director Datuk Wan Mohammad Zaidi Wan Isa here today.

Also receiving the rank of Deputy Fire Commissioner (Honorary) were Pahang State Financial Officer Datuk Nazri Abu Bakar, Pahang Rural Development and Orang Asli Affairs Committee chairman Datuk Abd Aziz Mat Kiram and the state Felda, Cooperatives, Entrepreneurs and Consumer Affairs Committee chairman Datuk Nazri Ngah.

Meanwhile, Pahang Sultan special private secretary Tok Aria Ratna Ahmad Norbadelin Abd Murad, Pahang Social Welfare Department director Zulkhairi Zainol Abidin and Pahang Solid Waste Management and Public Cleansing Corporation (SWCorp) director Sharudin Hamid received the rank of Assistant Fire Commissioner (Honorary).

Meanwhile, Mohd Shahar, who is also Paya Besar MP, said the fire station in Sungai Lembing which is under construction is expected to be completed next year. — Bernama