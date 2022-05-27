Penang Speaker Datuk Law Choo Kiang speaks to reporters outside the State Assembly Building in George Town May 27, 2022.― Picture by Sayuti Zainudin

GEORGE TOWN, May 27 — It is not compulsory for all state assemblymen to attend the official opening ceremony of the state legislative assembly, Penang Speaker Datuk Law Choo Kiang said.

He said the state assemblymen were strongly encouraged to attend the opening ceremony but if any of them are unable to do so, they need only inform the legislative assembly prior to the opening.

“There are no rules to say it is compulsory for any assemblyman to be present but it is best that they attend it,” he told reporters outside the state legislative assembly today.

He was asked about Pantai Jerejak assemblyman Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail’s absence at the opening ceremony of the state legislative assembly today.

He said previously, there were other assemblymen who could not make it to the opening ceremony so it was not anything new.

“He had sent a letter informing the assembly of his absence today with the reason that he could not make it in time,” he said.

It is later learnt that Saifuddin had written a letter dated May 23 and submitted it on May 24 about his absence today.

His reason for his absence was due to an earlier commitment overseas so he was unable to attend the opening ceremony today.