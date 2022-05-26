Datuk Peter Anthony arrives at the Kuala Lumpur High Court May 26, 2022. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, May 26 — Former Sabah Infrastructure Development Minister Datuk Peter Anthony was found guilty by the Sessions Court here today of falsifying a letter on contract work for maintenance and service of the mechanical and electrical system at Universiti Malaysia Sabah (UMS).

Judge Azura Alwi made the decision after finding that the defence had failed to raise reasonable doubt at the end of the defence case.

Azura said the court decided that the prosecution had succeeded in proving a prima facie case against Peter, 51, after hearing and examining submissions by the defence and the prosecution.

Peter was charged as the managing director of Syarikat Asli Jati with having falsified a letter from the office of UMS deputy vice-chancellor dated June 9, 2014, by inserting a false statement with the intention to cheat.

He was accused of committing the offence at the office of the principal private secretary to the prime minister at the Perdana Putra building in Putrajaya between June 13 and August 21, 2014. — Bernama