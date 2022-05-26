In a statement today, Higher Education Minister Datuk Seri Noraini Ahmad said that the pending reports are from the Sultanah Bahiyah Hospital, the Malaysian Chemistry Department and the police. — Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, May 26 — The Higher Education Ministry (MoHE) today said it is still waiting on three reports before it concludes its investigations into the death of Universiti Utara Malaysia (UUM) student Vinosiny Sivakumar.

In a statement today, its minister Datuk Seri Noraini Ahmad said that the pending reports are from the Sultanah Bahiyah Hospital, the Malaysian Chemistry Department and the police, respectively.

"UUM has given its commitment to provide full cooperation to MoHE regarding the parties involved, so that an investigation can be done as thoroughly as possible,” she added.

Noraini also expressed her condolences to Vinosiny’s family.

According to Astro Ulagam, Vinosiny was a 21-year-old studying for an accounting degree at the UUM campus in Sintok, Kedah.

She was found dead in her hostel room on Saturday.

On Tuesday, Malaysiakini reported that Vinosiny’s father R. Sivakumar had said that he had not been given a clear explanation on the cause of his daughter’s death.

However, he told the portal that he had seen his daughter’s remains and spotted burn marks on her face and right hand, and purple-blackish discolouration on two of her fingers.

Also, on Tuesday, Kubang Pasu police chief Superintendent Rodzi Abu Hassan said that the police are still investigating the matter and are waiting for a post-mortem report, while UUM vowed that there will be no cover-up involved.