KOTA BARU, May 26 — Kelantan police will tighten control and increase intelligence operations following the explosion and shooting incident at Tak Bai town in Narathiwat, Thailand, last night.

Acting state police chief, Datuk Muhamad Zaki Harun said all intelligence units at the border have carried out their duties and so far it was found that Malaysians are not involved in the incident.

He said the situation on this side of the country was under control and safe as security at the border were constantly being stepped up.

“From our observations we believe the incident last night had nothing to do with smuggling activities.

“However, we have to wait for the results of the investigation carried out by the authorities in the neighbouring country,” he told reporters after a Hari Raya Aidilfitri celebration at the police headquarters here, today.

Elaborating, Muhamad Zaki said since the border gate between Malaysia and Thailand was opened on May 5, enforcement of border security control had been enhanced.

“We have three levels of security and meetings are held with agencies from the neighbouring country for a more systematic exchange of information,” he said while hoping that locals at the border would act as the authorities’ ‘eyes and ears’.

“So far, there has been no problems with the entry and exit of residents at the border, provided, they have valid documents,” he said adding that the country’s border gates would not be closed following the incident at Tak Bai. — Bernama