Science, Technology and Innovation Minister Datuk Seri Dr Adham Baba delivers his speech during Memorandum of Understanding exchange ceremony between National Institute of Biotechnology Malaysia (NIBM), Solution Biologics Sdn Bhd (SOLBIO) and CanSino Biologics Inc. (CanSinoBIO) at Agro-Biotechnology Institute Malaysia, Seri Kembangan, May 25, 2022. — Bernama pic

SERDANG, May 25 — Former Health Minister Datuk Seri Dr Adham Baba is willing to give his cooperation in the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission’s (MACC) probe into allegations of corruption and irregularities in Covid-19-related procurement.

Dr Adham who held the portfolio when the pandemic first hit the country, admitted that he had received complaints about the matter which occurred at the administrative level.

According to him, in times of pandemic, many procurement processes were done without going through normal procedures and there also was confusion in implementing the matter.

“We used emergency procurement because there was an urgent need for many things to be done quickly. There are some orders that required us to make deposit payment which did not go through the usual processes. There are things that I am aware of and as the (Health) minister at that time, I advised them.

“As a minister, I take care of the policy and the administration executes it. I laid down all the requirements to be executed by them and I am ready to cooperate with the MACC. There is no doubt because this is the first time ever the emergency procurement is used,” he said.

Dr Adham said this to reporters after witnessing the exchange of memorandum of understanding (MoU) between the National Institute of Biotechnology Malaysia, Solution Biologics Sdn Bhd and Cansino Biologics Inc (CanSino).

Yesterday, MACC Chief Commissioner Tan Sri Azam Baki was reported to have said that the agency was conducting an investigation into the alleged corruption, malpractice and abuse of power in Covid-19-related procurement.

On the event, Dr Adham who is also Science Technology and Innovation Minister said, the MoU was aimed at fostering long-term cooperation in the development, research and commercialisation of human vaccines between the three parties.

“The MoU focuses on joint research programmes on the development of selected vaccines, exchange of researchers and technical experts, transfer of technology and knowledge as well as commercialisation of vaccine products for the Malaysian and international markets,” he said. — Bernama