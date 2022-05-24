Aidi Sham said that the deceased doctor had apparently confided in family members that she was dealing with depression related to her job. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

KUALA LUMPUR, May 24 — Antidepressants were found in the Pasir Panjang, Negri Sembilan hotel room of a paediatrician who suddenly died last week, Port Dickson police chief Superintendent Aidi Sham Mohamed confirmed.

He also said that the deceased doctor had apparently confided in family members that she was dealing with depression related to her job, and her family had told this to the police, Utusan Malaysia reported today.

“The police found various types of medication related to depression in the room,” Aidi Sham told the Malay daily.

National news agency Bernama previously reported that the 37-year-old doctor had checked-in to the hotel alone on May 19.

A hotel employee found the doctor lying unconscious in the hotel room bed the next day at 2pm and a medical assistant at the Pasir Panjang Health Clinic pronounced the woman dead at 2.56pm on May 20.

The victim had been a medical officer at a children’s hospital in Petaling Jaya, Selangor.

Police classified the case as sudden death as early investigations showed no criminal element was involved at the scene.

The Port Dickson Hospital Forensic Department reportedly could not find a cause of death.

*If you are lonely, distressed, or having negative thoughts, Befrienders offers free and confidential support 24 hours a day. Contact Befrienders KL at 03-79568145 or 04-281 5161/1108 in Penang, or 05-547 7933/7955 in Ipoh, or 088 255 788 in Sabah, or email [email protected]. There are also free hotlines for young people. Talian Kasih at 15999 (24/7); and Talian BuddyBear at 1800-18-2327(BEAR)(daily 12pm-12am).