Children getting their Covid-19 vaccination at the Perak Community Specialist Hospital in Ipoh on Friday, February 25 under the National Covid-19 Immunization Programme for Children. — Picture by Farhan Najib

KUALA LUMPUR, May 22 — A total of 1,111,499 or 31.3 per cent of children aged five to 11 in the country have been fully vaccinated under the Covid-19 National Immunisation Programme for Children (PICKids) as of Saturday (May 21).

According to the CovidNow website, a total of 1,671,828 children or 47.1 per cent of the group have received at least one dose of vaccine.

For adolescents aged 12 to 17 years, a total of 2,909,039 or 93.5 per cent are fully vaccinated while 3,005,679 or 96.6 per cent of the same group have received at least one dose of vaccine.

Meanwhile, a total of 16,078,909 or 68.3 per cent of adults have received a booster dose while 22,972,623 or 97.6 per cent have completed two doses and 23,248,575 or 98.8 per cent had received at least one dose of Covid-19 vaccine.

As for daily doses, a total of 20,860 doses of Covid-19 vaccine was administered yesterday involving 7,296 first doses, 12,179 second doses and 1,385 booster doses, bringing cumulative total vaccine dose administration through the National Covid-19 Immunisation Program (PICK) to 70,784,541.

According to the GitHub portal of the Ministry of Health, three deaths due to Covid-19 were recorded yesterday with two cases in Johor and one in Pahang. — Bernama