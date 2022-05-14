Health D-G says looking to improve whistleblower system to stop bullying in hospitals

Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah says the Health Ministry is looking to improve its measures against a bullying culture that have sprouted in public hospitals. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, May 14 ― The Health Ministry is looking to improve its measures against a bullying culture that have sprouted in public hospitals, Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said today.

The Health director-general said there is an existing system for reporting bullying cases but acknowledged that there is room for improvement, two news sites reported.

“It is already there but now we want to enhance and improve the system.

“We cannot accept bullying, sexual exploitation and sexual abuse and harrasment,” he was quoted by The Star as telling reporters at the National Leprosy Control Centre in Sungai Buloh.

The New Straits Times reported Dr Noor Hisham saying measures are being taken to enhance the ministry's whistleblowers and complaints reporting platform, in response to a proposal by Universiti Sains Malaysia’s Medical Alumni Association.

The Health Ministry is facing public scrutiny following the April 17 fatal fall of a young doctor barely two weeks after starting his housemanship at the Penang Hospital.

The death was the second linked to a junior doctor in the state in two years and sparked allegations of an entrenched bullying culture at public hospitals nationwide.

Health Minister Khairy Jamaluddin announced yesterday the formation of an independent Healthcare Work Culture Improvement Task Force to investigate the Penang trainee doctor’s death as well as bullying allegations, mental stress complaints and other complaints concerning work culture and management of public healthcare staff to improve their service.