Cops detain school van driver for going against traffic in Sitiawan

Manjung district police chief ACP Nor Omar Sappi said the 74-year-old man was arrested at 8.20pm yesterday after they viewed a 19-second video uploaded by a TikTok account owner, yesterday afternoon. ― Picture by Hari Anggara

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

LUMUT, May 13 — An elderly man was arrested yesterday for dangerous driving after a video on social media caught him driving a school van against traffic in Jalan Lumut-Sitiawan here.

Manjung district police chief ACP Nor Omar Sappi said the 74-year-old man was arrested at 8.20pm yesterday after they viewed a 19-second video uploaded by a TikTok account owner, yesterday afternoon.

“Investigations found that the incident happened on Wednesday at about 7.15pm.

“The driver was transporting eight students aged between 13 and 14 years old and the man admitted that he was driving the van in a hurry because he wanted to send the students home from Sekolah Menengah Kebangsaan Tok Perdana in Sitiawan,” he said in a statement today.

Nor Omar said the case would be investigated under Section 42 (1) of the Road Transport Act 1987 for reckless and dangerous driving.

Police have also urged those with information related to the incident to contact the Manjung District police headquarters at 05-6886222 or any nearby police station. — Bernama