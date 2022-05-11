Twenty-four schools in Sabah closed due to continuous downpour

Vehicles are seen braving floodwaters in Beluran, Sabah January 3, 2022. — Bernama pic

KOTA KINABALU, May 11 — The number of schools affected by continuous heavy downpour in Sabah’s west coast and interior has tripled from eight schools yesterday to 24 schools today.



State Education Department director Datuk Mistrine Radin today said 17 schools in the Beaufort district and seven in Tenom had to be closed due to rising water levels, which have either flowed into schools, blocked road access, or both.



The schools affected in Beaufort are SMK St Paul with 521 students, SJKC Lian Hwa (161) SK Lago (97), SK Pekan Membakut (330) SK Bangkalalak (122), SK Kabajang (104), SK Batu 60 (96), SK Batandok (118), SK St John (211), SK St Paul (312), SK Luangan (159) SK Klias Baru (536), SK Garama (72), SK Mempagar (425), SK Biah Batu 65 (80), SK Suasa (94) and SK Lipak (218).



In Tenom the schools are SK Gumisi (166), SK Ladong Sapong (208), SK Ladang Sapong (208), SJKC Yuk Syn (64), SK Pada (87), SK Sumambu (30), SK Mandalom (112) and SK Inubai (203).



Some of the schools are located in rural areas, where water levels can rise quickly and roads blocked, either by flash floods or falling trees and debris.



“The students affected will be given lessons online (PdPR) as they wait for conditions to improve,” said Mistrine.



She said authorities were hoping that classes could resume by tomorrow, as cleanup and other conditions have been rectified.



The Malaysian Meteorological Department has issued a warning that thunderstorms, heavy rain, and strong winds are expected to continue in several districts in Sabah, including the west coast, Tawau and Sandakan and Kudat. The bad weather spell is expected to last at least till mid-month.



Beaufort and Tenom have been hit by floods over the past few days and so far, reports indicate at least 100 people from 31 families have been evacuated from Tenom.