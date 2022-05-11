TNG eWallet is back on Apple App Store

At the moment, the current TNG eWallet app version on the App Store is v1.7.72 which was released on 18th April 2022. — SoyaCincau pic

KUALA LUMPUR, May 11 — After going missing for more than three days, the Touch ‘n Go eWallet (TNG eWallet) app has been reinstated on the Apple App Store. This means new users can now download the TNG eWallet app on their iPhone.

Touch ‘n Go has not released any official statement or clarification about the app’s removal. There were speculations that the app was probably removed due to its new TNG NFC card or GoPinjam personal loan, which is offered in partnership with CIMB Bank. Typically, apps can be removed if it is found to be violating Apple’s App Store terms and guidelines.

At the moment, the current TNG eWallet app version on the App Store is v1.7.72 which was released on 18th April 2022. There are no visible changes to the app and it still retains the TNG NFC card reload as well as the GoPinjam personal loan feature. We are still waiting for a response from Touch ‘n Go on the issue.

TNG eWallet is one of Malaysia’s largest eWallets and it is the default payment method for RFID toll payments. Last month, the company introduced its new Enhanced Touch ‘n Go card with NFC which allows users to top up the physical card by tapping it on their NFC-enabled smartphone. The company also plans to introduce an eWallet-linked Visa prepaid card this year. — SoyaCincau