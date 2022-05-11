Malaysian Examinations Council announces new dates for STPM 2021 Semester 3, Semester 2 repeat exams

PUTRAJAYA, May 11 — The Sijil Tinggi Persekolahan Malaysia (STPM) 2021 Semester 3 and STPM 2021 Semester 2 repeat examinations have been moved to new dates, according to the Malaysian Examinations Council (MPM).

In a statement today, MPM said the new dates for STPM 2021 Semester 3 exams are now May 25 and 26, June 13,14 and 15, while the STPM 2021 Semester 2 repeat will be on June 16, 20, 21, and 22.

The STPM 2021 exam calendar for the 2021 cohort, examination timetable for STPM 2021 Semester 3 and timetable for the STPM 2021 Semester 2 repeat, which was updated on May 9, can be found on MPM’s website at www.mpm.edu.my.

Any queries can be directed to the MPM’s STPM and MUET operating division via email at [email protected] or by calling 03-61261600, extension 1661/1662/1663/1664/1665. — Bernama