Ten nabbed in Seremban over fireworks ‘fight’

SEREMBAN, May 7 — Ten men were detained early today, for allegedly fighting among themselves and using fireworks to attack each other at Taman Bandar Prima Senawang, in an incident which has gone viral on Facebook.

Seremban district police chief ACP Nanda Maarof said all the individuals, aged 19 to 42, were arrested at 4.40am around the district and are being remanded for three days until May 9.

The initial investigation found the incident took place on May 2 at about midnight and the police have seized a large number of fireworks and firecrackers.

“An investigation paper has been opened under Section 148 of the Penal Code and Section 6 of the Explosives Act 1957,” he said in a statement today.

Yesterday, a 29-second video which captured a group of men using fireworks to attack each other went viral on social media. — Bernama