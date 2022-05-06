Report: Hadi says PAS ready for GE15 anytime, but prefers current govt to serve full term

PAS would prefer to see the 15th general election after the current government completes its term next year, its president Tan Sri Abdul Hadi Awang said today. ― Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, May 6 — PAS would prefer to see the 15th general election after the current government completes its term next year, its president Tan Sri Abdul Hadi Awang said today.

Hadi who is also Marang MP said the Islamist ruling party is ready for the election “anytime” but thinks the government should be given time to carry out its duties, Malay news portal Astro Awani reported this afternoon.

“For now, we are ready for the general election anytime, even though we previously said all three state governments should complete their term because the rakyat are still fatigued, the politics and the pandemic is not over,” he was quoted telling reporters in his Terengganu constituency.

PAS controls the state governments in Terengganu, Kelantan and Kedah.

Hadi previously said in March that the party would not dissolve the state legislative assemblies in the three states to pave the way for elections even if Parliament was dissolved.

The party has a loose political pact with Umno, but is a component member of the Perikatan Nasional coalition that was formed in 2020 with Bersatu under the leadership of Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin who became prime minister after Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad.

Malaysia is not due for a general election until September 2023.

Hadi who is also the special envoy to the Middle East with a ministerial status said his party is ready to mobilise its members nationwide whenever the election is called.

He added that PAS has also analysed its past performances in the three latest state elections in Sabah, Melaka, and Johor and is ready to face the new challenges ahead.

He added that the right to call for an election belongs to the Yang di-Pertuan Agong as advised by the Cabinet.