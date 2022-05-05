Premier: Sarawak wants reasonable formula, negotiations ongoing over special annual grant

Sarawak Premier Tan Sri Abang Johari Openg speaks during a press conference at Wisma Bapa Malaysia, Petra Jaya September 9, 2021. — Bernama pic

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

KUCHING, May 5 — Negotiations with the Federal Government is ongoing to find a reasonable formula for the special annual grant to Sarawak under Article 112D of the Federal Constitution.

Sarawak Premier Tan Sri Abang Johari Openg said the amount given to Sarawak should not be fixed but instead be made based on the Federal Government’s annual income revenue.

“We (Sarawak) are very practical and pragmatic. When you (Federal Government) make money, you share (with Sarawak). It must be based on a formula and if the country is not doing well we share the burden together.

“So, based on the formula, if the income revenue (of the Federal Government) is less, then the grant will be less, you cannot fix (the amount). (At the same time) We also must be concerned about the financial position of the Federal Government,” he said.

He told reporters this after attending the Gedong constituency Aidilfitri open house event here today.

Abang Johari said the issue of finding the right formula for the grant had been raised even during the Pakatan Harapan (PH) administration before.

“I’m very firm on the formula, even during PH government I proposed the formula to the then Minister of Finance but they did not come up with one,” he added.

On November 22 last year, Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Sabah and Sarawak Affairs) Datuk Seri Dr Maximus Ongkili said a better deal for Sabah and Sarawak is being discussed with the government, through the Joint Consultative Committee (JCC) on Special Grants under Article 112D of the Federal Constitution.

Meanwhile, commenting on the abandoned Sentoria Borneo Land housing project here, Abang Johari said the state government intends to take over the project from the developers.

However, this will only take place after the developer resolves all legal issues pertaining to the project, he added. — Bernama