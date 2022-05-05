Pontian flood evacuees up to 168 following continuous rain

A general view of floodwaters in Kampung Sri Gambut, Pontian following heavy rain in the morning May 4, 2022. — Bernama pic

PONTIAN, May 5 — The number of flash flood victims in Pontian continues to increase, reaching 168 individuals from 31 families, with two more relief centres opened.

The Pontian District Disaster Management Committee (JPBD) secretariat said the two new centres were Sekolah Kebangsaan (SK) Sri Bunian which houses 117 victims from 20 families, and SK Seri Bukit Panjang with 32 individuals from seven families.

In a statement today, it added the first relief centre was opened at SK Melayu Raya to accommodate 19 evacuees from four families, and the three villages affected so far are Kampung Seri Segambut, Kampung Jasa Sepakat and Kampung Bukit Panjang.

”Continuous heavy rain from 5.30am caused several houses in Pontian to be flooded,” it said.

In the same statement, JPBD Mersing stated that a relief centre at Penghulu Mukim Complex was opened at 7.30pm yesterday to house 31 fire victims from two families.

According to the statement, a fire destroyed two houses in Kampung Gajah Mati, Gersik.

Meanwhile, Mersing Fire and Rescue Station Operations commander Assistant Fire Superintendent, Mohd Alias Hussin said one house was 95 per cent destroyed while the other was 60 per cent razed in the fire.

In a separate statement, he added 13 firefighters were rushed to the scene after receiving an emergency call at 4.53pm yesterday

Mohd Alias said the fire-fighting operation ended at 7.39 pm and the cause of the fire was still under investigation. — Bernama