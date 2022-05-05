PKR’s Saifuddin, Rafizi set for face-to-face debate on May 11

Rafizi Ramli speaks to the audience during the 'Ayuh Malaysia' campaign in Kuala Lumpur March 26, 2022. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

KUALA LUMPUR, May 5 — PKR deputy president candidates Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail and Rafizi Ramli are set to have a face-to-face debate on May 11 ahead of the party election.

The matter was confirmed by Sinar Harian group chief editor and chief content officer Rozaid Rahman in a statement this morning.

Rozaid said that the 90-minute programme titled Berani Semuka: Siapa Layak Bersama Anwar? will start at 3pm and be aired live across all of the media outlet’s platforms.

The debate will be hosted by Amin Idris.

Rozaid said the debate between the two future leaders of PKR is timely as the party election this year will be seen as an indication of who will take over the party's leadership from Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.

As Anwar has already won the presidency without contesting, Rozaid said the fight for the deputy president's seat will become the focus of many, especially among PKR members.

He added that this debate is also a platform to test the credibility of the two candidates in submitting arguments on current issues as well as the leadership and future of PKR.

The debate will kickstart with an introductory session followed by questions from Saifuddin and Rafizi, as well as the moderator.

The online voting process, which will be held through the party’s ADIL application, will commence from May 18 to 20 while physical voting will take place from May 13 to 17.