Fire and Rescue Dept: Man in Serian missing since Saturday found dead in collapsed house

Bomba photo shows rescue personnel extricating the victim’s body out of the rubble. — Picture courtesy of Fire and Rescue Dept

KUCHING, May 3 — Authorities today have recovered the body of a 54-year-old man who was buried under the rubble of a collapsed building that was crushed by a tree at Jalan Ilmu in Serian.

According to the Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) Operations Centre, the incident happened last Saturday but it was only reported today around 11.52am.

Bomba personnel from Serian Fire Station were despatched to the scene.

“The incident involved an old abandoned house which was crushed by a fig tree, destroying the entire single-storey building.

“When the victim was reported to have been buried under the rubble, Bomba personnel and the police assisted by Cahya Mata Sarawak (CMS) worked together to extricate the victim,” said a Bomba spokesperson.

The victim has been identified as Rone Medin

After the body was successfully extricated, it was handed over to the police for further action..

Meanwhile, Serian police chief DSP Aswandy Anis said that the victim was believed to be doing some cleaning around the house.

“Preliminary investigations found that the victim worked as a cleaner at the place.

“A police report was lodged by the victim’s wife around 5.15pm on Monday (May 2) after he had not returned home since leaving for work on April 30 around 7am,” said Aswandy.

A search and rescue (SAR) operation was launched after that, but was delayed due to dark weather. It only resumed today, he added.

The SAR operation which was also joined by Kampung Taee residents then found the victim’s body under the rubble around 10am today. — Borneo Post