Police probing road rage incident in front of Wisma Saberkas in Kuching

KUCHING, May 2 — Police are investigating a road rage incident that occurred in front of Wisma Saberkas here at Jalan Tun Abang Haji Openg on Thursday.

Kuching district police chief ACP Ahsmon Bajah said the incident, which has since gone viral on social media, involved a dispute between the two drivers that happened at around 3.42pm.

“During the incident, a local male suspect had acted aggressively by alighting from his vehicle and knocked on the victim car’s window violently.

“He (suspect) also uttered threatening words towards the victim,” said Ahsmon in a statement.

He said the video also showed that the suspect had attempted to stop the victim’s vehicle in a dangerous manner.

Ahsmon said the case is being investigated under Section 506 of the Penal Code for criminal intimidation and Section 279 of the Penal Code for reckless driving. — Borneo Post Online