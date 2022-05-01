Agong, Permaisuri wish Malaysian contingent bound for Hanoi SEA Games all the best

Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah and Raja Permaisuri Agong Tunku Hajah Azizah Aminah Maimunah Iskandariah gracing the federal awards investiture ceremony, Istana Negara, April 6, 2021. — Bernama pic

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

KUALA LUMPUR, May 1 — The Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah and Raja Permaisuri Agong Tunku Hajah Azizah Aminah Maimunah Iskandariah have wished the Malaysian contingent all the best when they compete in the 31st SEA Games in Hanoi, Vietnam.

The biennial Games will be held from May 12-23.

“I am confident that the Jalur Gemilang will be flown proudly thanks to the never-say-die spirit of the athletes as they go in search of the glitter of gold for Malaysia,” His Majesty said in a special Aidilfitri message that was broadcast via radio and television tonight.

The Malaysian contingent, comprising 584 athletes, are targeting 36 gold medals at the Hanoi Games.

At the Manila SEA Games in the Philippines in 2019, Malaysia bagged 56 gold, 57 silver and 72 bronze medals to finish fifth in the overall medal standings despite having set a top-four target.

Hosts Philippines came out tops, followed by Vietnam, Thailand and Indonesia. — Bernama