Penang CM says state jobless rate only 3.2pc

Penang Chief Minister Chow Kon Yeow speaks at the Penang Developement Corporation Office in George Town April 14, 2022. ― Picture by Sayuti Zainudin

GEORGE TOWN, April 29 — Penang’s continued its low unemployment rate at 3.2 per cent as of the fourth quarter of 2021, Chief Minister Chow Kon Yeow said today.

Citing figures from a Labour Force Survey, he said Penang is among the states that recorded a low unemployment rate after the Federal Territories (1.6 per cent), Selangor (2.9 per cent), Melaka and Negri Sembilan (3.1 per cent).

He said the labour force participation rate in Penang is also encouraging at 72.1 per cent after the Federal Territories (74.7 per cent) and Selangor (74.1 per cent).

“The Penang state government has proactively cooperated with the Social Security Organisation (Socso) to assist those who have lost their jobs or source of income,” he said in his Labour Day message.

He said the state will continue to introduce additional incentives and stimulation programmes to prepare more job opportunities in various sectors.

“At the same time, the development of highly skilled local talents is not forgotten so that we can increase the marketability of the people as per Vision Penang2030,” he said.

He said the state had implemented various basic programmes to cultivate an interest in Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics such as MakerLab, Coding-For-All, Penang International Science Fair and many other initiatives.

He said this will contribute towards the state’s economy in the long run and maintain its position as the Silicon Valley of the East.

Chow called on all workers to continue to perform to their best while practicing high integrity and aim for success to ensure prosperity for all.

He then extended Labour Day wishes to all workers and thanked them for their contributions in the labour force especially throughout the Covid-19 pandemic.