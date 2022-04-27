Public Service Dept D-G: HODs must provide control mechanisms to prevent corruption

Public Service Department director-general Datuk Seri Mohd Shafiq Abdullah Datuk Mohd Shafiq Abdullah said the PSD viewed seriously the issue of government officers’ involvement in corruption and any form of criminal offences. — Bernama pic

PUTRAJAYA, April 27 — Heads of departments (HODs) are required to provide control mechanisms to close any opportunity for corruption and abuse of power, said Public Service Department director-general Datuk Seri Mohd Shafiq Abdullah.

In a statement issued today following the publication of the news report titled “Civil servant arrested for accepting RM100,000 bribe”, Mohd Shafiq said the mechanisms included digitising work processes and reviewing public service circulars in force.

“This is to ensure that all procedures for financial management, projects and government procurement are fully complied with without any compromise,” he said.

He added that the failure of HODs to ensure compliance with the rules would be considered negligent in performing duties and responsibilities and could be taken action in accordance with Regulation 3C P.U. (A) 395/1993 of the Public Officers (Conduct and Discipline) Regulations 1993.

Mohd Shafiq said the Public Service Department (PSD) viewed seriously the issue of government officers’ involvement in corruption and any form of criminal offences.

If found guilty by the court, they can be subject to disciplinary action until dismissal in accordance with the Public Officers (Conduct and Discipline) Regulations 1993, he said.

Mohd Shafiq added that HODs must also give full cooperation to the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission, police and other investigation and enforcement agencies if any officers under their supervision are involved in criminal offences.

He also said that the community’s understanding and involvement were crucial in ensuring that public service was free from corrupt practices.

“Every individual must play a role in preventing corruption by appreciating and translating the value of integrity in performing their daily tasks,” he said. — Bernama