Health Ministry: Wearing of face masks outdoors optional from May 1, but still mandatory indoors, in public transport

KUALA LUMPUR, April 27 — The government has revised its mask mandate for the public today with the Ministry of Health (MOH) announcing it is now optional for those who are outdoors, but still mandatory for those who are indoors and in public transport.

Health Minister Khairy Jamaluddin however said that the ministry encourages the practice of wearing face masks as it helps curb the spread of the Covid-19 virus.

In a press conference today, Khairy said that those who are unwell are advised to wear face masks regardless if they are indoors or outdoors. Those who are indoors doing exercises, dining, performing and speaking need not wear the face mask.

