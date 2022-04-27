Covid-19: Vaccinated travellers above 13, those recently recovered no longer need to be tested on arrival

Travellers from abroad are pictured at the KLIA arrival hall in Sepang April 1, 2022. — Picture byAhmad Zamzahuri

KUALA LUMPUR, April 27 — Several groups of travellers will no longer need to take Covid-19 tests on arrival in Malaysia, including vaccinated travellers aged 13 and older, as well as anyone who has recovered from a Covid-19 infection in the past six to 60 days.

Health Minister Khairy Jamaluddin announced the matter during a press conference streamed online today, adding that those aged 12 and under will also be exempt from the tests on arrival.

“The same policy will be used for all categories of travellers including Umrah, Haj and foreign workers. Umrah and Haj travellers are required to receive booster vaccines before leaving for the Holy Land,” he said, referring to Mecca.

MORE TO COME