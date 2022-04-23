Man dies after crashing into tree while paragliding in Kuala Kubu Bharu

KUALA LUMPUR, April 23 — A man died from severe injuries after he crashed into a 40-foot (12.19 metres) tree while paragliding in Bukit Batu Pahat, Kuala Kubu Bharu this evening.

Selangor Fire and Rescue Department director Norazam Khamis said the victim, Mohammad Farhad Khalid, 44, from Subang Jaya, near here suffered from severe bleeding and a fractured leg in the crash.

“The department received a distress call about the incident at 4.56pm and seven firefighters from the Kuala Kubu Bharu Fire and Rescue station were rushed to the location, arriving six minutes later,” he said in a statement today.

According to Norazam, several Orang Asli who were at the crash site had climbed up the tree and secured the victim with the lines from the paraglider to ensure that he did not fall.

He said the firefighters took two hours to lower the victim down from the tree.

The victim was pronounced dead by the medical team en route to the Kuala Kubu Bharu Hospital. — Bernama