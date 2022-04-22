Police launch 18th Op Selamat roadshow at selected locations nationwide

The police today launched the 18th Op Selamat Roadshow with Petronas in conjunction with this year’s Aidilfitri celebrations to educate road users on becoming conscientious motorists, road safety and how to reduce traffic mishaps. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

KUALA LUMPUR, April 22 — The Royal Malaysian Police (PDRM) today launched the 18th Op Selamat Roadshow with Petronas in conjunction with this year’s Aidilfitri celebrations to educate road users on becoming conscientious motorists, road safety and how to reduce traffic mishaps.

Bukit Aman Traffic Investigation and Enforcement Department (JSPT) director, Datuk Mat Kasim Karim said, the three-day roadshow, which began today, would involve 250 police officers and personnel and involve Petronas stations as Go-To-Safety-Points (GTSP) at selected locations according to zones nationwide.

“The officers will travel in a convoy using various types of vehicles and arrive at the selected petrol stations, accompanied by contingent and district police to advocate and create awareness among the local communities on the importance of obeying rules their safety and that of their families while on the road.

“The role of the GTSP would also be highlighted to the public at a time when many are travelling back to their hometowns for Aidilfitri so that if an emergency situation occurs, early action can be taken before assistance arrives,” he said at a media after launching the 18th PDRM Op Selamat Roadshow with Petronas at the Solaris Putra Petronas station in Sungai Besi here, today.

He said that the roadshow’s message was capable of bringing about a positive impact in the long-term by fulfilling the public’s current needs.

“Road safety is not just merely the duty of the traffic police but involves the co-operation of all parties, including road users themselves,” he said.

Mat Kassim said that based on experience gleaned from the 17th Op Selamat held in conjunction with the last Chinese New Year, many road users still failed to follow road safety regulations.

He said the 18th Op Selamat would be launched on April 26 at the federal level and will commence from April 29 to May 8 with the theme ‘Safe Home, Safe Arrival at Destination’.

Mat Kasim said the police would remain committed in monitoring developments of all major roads nationwide to ensure the traffic flow is smooth and safe. — Bernama