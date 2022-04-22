Agong, Permaisuri arrive in Melaka for two-day visit

Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri'ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah and Raja Permaisuri Agong Tunku Hajah Azizah Aminah Maimunah Iskandariah arrived at the Melaka International Airport in Batu Berendam at 11.25am. ― Bernama pic

MELAKA, April 22 ― Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri'ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah and Raja Permaisuri Agong Tunku Hajah Azizah Aminah Maimunah Iskandariah arrived here today for a two-day visit to Melaka.

The aircraft carrying Their Majesties landed at the Melaka International Airport in Batu Berendam at 11.25am.

Al-Sultan Abdullah and Tunku Azizah were met on arrival by Yang Dipertua Negeri Tun Mohd Ali Mohd Rustam and his wife, Toh Puan Asmah Ab Rahman.

Also present were Chief Minister Datuk Seri Sulaiman Md Ali and his wife Datin Seri Munira M.Yusop as well as State Secretary Datuk Zaidi Johari and State Assembly Speaker Datuk Ibrahim Durum.

Al-Sultan Abdullah is scheduled to join the congregation at the Selat Mosque for Friday prayers later.

Their Majesties are also scheduled to visit the Peringgit Ramadan Bazaar before attending the breaking of fast event with the local community at the Al-Azim Mosque here.

Tomorrow, the King and Queen are scheduled to grant an audience to Melaka Islamic Religious Council members. ― Bernama