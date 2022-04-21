Ex-chief secretary to govt Ali Hamsa dies in Ireland

Former chief secretary Tan Sri Ali Hamsa died today at the Dublin Hospital in Ireland. ― Picture via Twitter

KUALA LUMPUR, April 21 ― Johor-born Tan Sri Ali Hamsa, the country’s 13th chief secretary to the government, died today at the Dublin Hospital in Ireland.

His death was confirmed by incumbent Chief Secretary Tan Sri Mohd Zuki Ali.

“Truly, his passing in the holy month of Ramadan is a great loss to the country and the civil service,” Mohd Zuki said in a statement.

According to Mohd Zuki, Ali joined the administrative and diplomatic services in 1981 before moving to various ministries and departments.

His illustrious career in the civil service covered roles in the Ministry of International Trade and Industry, the Ministry of Transport, and the Economic Planning Unit among others.

Ali was sworn into office as chief secretary on June 24, 2012.

His service in that role ended on August 30, 2018 when the Pakatan Harapan was elected to federal power.

Ali later became a prosecution witness in the joint 1MDB audit tampering trial of former prime minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak and Arul Kanda Kandasamy, the last CEO of the scandal-riddled sovereign investment company.