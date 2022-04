Former chief secretary to the government Tan Sri Ali Hamsa attends a media session on the third series of the 2014 Auditor-General’s Report, in Putrajaya December 2, 2015. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, April 21 ― Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob described Tan Sri Ali Hamsa as a “highly” revered and respected top civil servant in a brief eulogy to the former chief secretary to the federal government who died this morning.

“On behalf of Keluarga Malaysia, I would like to express my deepest condolences to him and his family and I pray that they can muster the strength to endure this tough time,” he wrote on his official Facebook page.

