Johor MACC nabs port hub GM, construction firm owner on suspicion of falsely claiming RM150,000

JOHOR BARU, April 20 — A construction company owner and a port hub’s general manager have been arrested by anti-graft officials for investigation into false claims made for the supply and installation of cabins in Johor.

The Johor chapter of the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) made the arrests at its state headquarters in Tampoi yesterday after the two men, aged 30 and 39, turned up to give their statements.

MACC sources told Malay Mail that the false claims were estimated to be worth RM150,000.

“The alleged false claims were related to the supply and installation of cabins at the port hub that took place last year,” one of the sources who spoke on condition of anonymity said.

It is understood that the port hub general manager had approved three claims for the supply and installation of cabins from the construction company owner.

However, the supplied cabins did not follow the specifications.

Johor MACC director Datuk Azmi Alias confirmed the arrest of the two suspects under Section 18 of the MACC Act 2009, which makes it an offence if one provides false claims with the intention to deceive the principal.

The two suspects will be taken to the Magistrate’s Court today to obtain a remand application.