King, Queen break fast with PM, Cabinet members and foreign diplomats

The King and Queen break their fast with members of the Cabinet and foreign diplomats at Istana Negara, April 18, 2022. With them are Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob and his wife, Datin Seri Muhaini Zainal Abidin. — Bernama pic

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

KUALA LUMPUR, April 18 — Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah and Raja Permaisuri Agong Tunku Hajah Azizah Aminah Maimunah Iskandariah today broke their fast with members of the Cabinet and foreign diplomats at Istana Negara, here, tonight.

Also present were Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob and his wife, Datin Seri Muhaini Zainal Abidin.

Among the Cabinet members at the breaking of fast were Senior Defence Minister Datuk Seri Hishammuddin Hussein, Health Minister Khairy Jamaluddin and Youth and Sports Minister Datuk Seri Ahmad Faizal Azumu.

The other dignitaries present were Chief Justice Tun Tengku Maimun Tuan Mat and Chief Secretary to the Government Tan Sri Mohd Zuki Ali, as well as former prime minister Datuk Seri Najib Tun Razak and Opposition leader Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.

The breaking-of-fast event was also attended by foreign diplomats including from Yemen, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, Syria, Jordan, Egypt, Senegal, Bosnia Herzegovina, Palestine, Iraq, Azerbaijan, Bahrain, Thailand, Bangladesh, Philippines, India and Brunei.

His Majesty and the Queen also performed Maghrib, Isyak and Terawih prayers with the congregation and led by Istana Negara religious officer, Datuk Munir Md Salleh as the imam.

This breaking of fast was the first held at Istana Negara after the Covid-19 pandemic hit Malaysia two years ago. — Bernama