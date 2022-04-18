In Kota Kinabalu, woman pleads not guilty to submitting fake documents to secure tenders worth RM21m

Rita Pengeran, 31, pleaded not guilty before Judge Abu Bakar Manat after the charges were read out to her by the court interpreter. — Reuters pic

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

KOTA KINABALU, April 18 — A woman pleaded not guilty in the Special Corruption Court here today on 50 counts of falsifying documents to secure food supply tenders for school hostels worth RM21 million from 2014 to 2018.

Rita Pengeran, 31, pleaded not guilty before Judge Abu Bakar Manat after the charges were read out to her by the court interpreter.

The accused was charged with cheating by using fake documents as genuine, namely bank statements, which were submitted to the Sabah Education Department (JPNS) to obtain a food supply service tender for schools in several districts in the state.

The accused, who was self-employed, was charged with committing the offences at the JPNS office here, between August 2014 and November 2018.

The accused was charged with committing the offences under Section 471 of the Penal Code, which provides up to seven years’ imprisonment or fine or both upon conviction.

The accused was allowed a RM15,000 bail in one surety and also was ordered to report to the Keningau Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission office; surrender her international passport to the court; and not to harass the prosecution witnesses for the duration of the case.

The court also fixed June 20 for mention.

Meanwhile, 10 other individuals pleaded guilty in the same court for falsifying bank statements to secure food supply tenders for school hostels.

Melinah Minus, 31; Yulles @ Osman Yakin, 40; Yunani Haikal, 38; Saliuddin Ariffin, 38; Juanis Yakin, 38; Marudin Andawai, 32; and Kathlenawati Siambing, 49, faced three charges each under Section 471 of the Penal Code.

Ruslan Rasul, 36, and Noryana Luciana Abdullah, 43, each faced two charges under Section 109 of the Penal Code for conspiring while Eunus Likuran, 52, was charged with three counts under the same section.

The court fined all of them RM5,000 for each charge. — Bernama