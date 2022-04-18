Bukit Aman: Police uncover attempts to steal personal data via social media

Bukit Aman Commercial Crime Investigation Department (CCID) director Datuk Mohd Kamarudin Md Din said that based on its intelligence report, social media users would receive messages from unknown individuals offering a financial grant called the ‘Home Improvement Grant’. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, April 18 — The Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) has reminded the public not to fall prey to the latest tactic of unscrupulous people trying to get data by phishing through the Short Message Service (SMS) on social media.

Bukit Aman Commercial Crime Investigation Department (CCID) director Datuk Mohd Kamarudin Md Din said that based on its intelligence report, social media users would receive messages from unknown individuals offering a financial grant called the “Home Improvement Grant”.

“The so-called grant is allegedly being handled by several government agencies with the cooperation of the World Bank to help individuals who are in need of financial assistance.

“Under the scam, the applicants will be asked to fill in their personal information including their full name, identity card number, marital status and other information in an application form,” he said in a statement today.

Mohd Kamarudin, however, said the CCID had not received any report on the said scam but reminded the public that disclosing their personal data to a third party is a dangerous act.

For any advice or concern related to commercial crime, the public can refer it to the CCID Scam Response Centre at 03-26101559 or 03-26101599. — Bernama