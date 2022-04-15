SDMC: Sarawak logs 189 new Covid-19 cases including one death

A healthcare worker collects swab samples to test for Covid-19 at Dewan Desa Temuan in Kota Damansara January 29, 2021. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

LAWAS, April 15 — The daily Covid-19 cases in Sarawak continued to show a downward trend with 189 new cases today, including one backlog death.

According to the State Disaster Management Committee (SDMC), in its daily update on the pandemic, the death involved a 77-year-old woman who died in Miri Hospital on April 13. She had hypertension and diabetes.

Out of the 189 cases recorded today, Kuching recorded the highest number of new cases at 61, followed by Sibu (26), Miri (23), Bintulu (19), Serian (six), followed by five cases each in Kabong and Tebedu.

Samarahan and Bau recorded four cases each while Dalat, Sarikei, Kapit and Beluru three each.

Two cases each were recorded in Lubok Antu, Betong, Asajaya, Mukah, Simunjan, Lawas, Pusa, Daro and Sri Aman, while one each in Julau, Marudi, Lundi, Tatau, Kanowit and Subis.

Of the new cases today, 46 were in Category 1 (asymptomatic), 139 Category 2 (mild symptom), one Category 3 (lung infection) and three Category 5 (lung infection needing ventilator support).

To date, Sarawak has accumulated a total of 303,650 cases.

Meanwhile, SDMC said nine compounds were issued by the state police today for standard-operating-procedure (SOP) violations, all in Kuching, for failure to check in via MySejahtera prior to entering public premises. — Borneo Post