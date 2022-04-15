Court charges man with girlfriend’s murder in Penang

Abdul Jamal Ahmad is seen at the Balik Pulau Magistrate Court after being charged under Section 302 Penal Code for murder, April 15, 2022. — Picture by Sayuti Zainudin

BALIK PULAU, April 15 ― A man was charged in the Magistrate’s Court here today with the murder of his girlfriend.

Abdul Jamal Ahmad, 23, was charged with murdering Nur Diyanah Haris, 21, at a house in Lintang Kampung Masjid, Teluk Kumbar here, between 9am and 5pm last April 3.

The charge, framed under Section 302 of the Penal Code provides the death sentence upon conviction.

However, no plea was recorded from Abdul Jamal after the charge was read out to him as the case comes under the jurisdiction of the High Court.

Magistrate Nur Fadrina Zulkhairi set July 13 for mention pending a post mortem report on the victim.

Deputy public prosecutor Nurul Atikah Asharaf Ali prosecuted, while the accused was unrepresented. ― Bernama