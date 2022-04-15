Ahead of Aidilfitri celebration, seniors with comorbidities advised to take second booster shot

File picture shows people lining up, especially senior citizens, to get their Covid-19 booster dose at a vaccination centre in Vision College, Kelana Jaya, January 4, 2022. — Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, April 15 — Individuals aged 60 and above with high-risk comorbidities have been advised to obtain their second booster dose vaccination as recommended by the Health Ministry (MOH), in view of the next month.

ProtectHealth Corporation Sdn Bhd (ProtectHealth) chief executive officer, Datuk Dr Anas Alam Faizli, said the objective of administering the second booster dose was to ensure an optimum protection level for the elderly and high-risk individuals, being the most vulnerable groups.

“We welcome this development. As we transition into endemicity, it is very important to continue protecting our most vulnerable population and this is one of such efforts. In addition, we have also received many queries and requests from the public about the second booster dose.

“ProtectHealth, through private medical practitioners and healthcare non-governmental organisations, will continue to assist and work together with the MOH to maximise and expedite the implementation of the second booster dose, and encourages PMPs (private medical practitioners) to participate in the programme,” he said in a statement today.

Yesterday, Health Minister, Khairy Jamaluddin, said those aged 60 and above with high-risk comorbidities are now given the option of getting a second booster dose of the vaccine, with an interval of at least four to six months after the date of the first booster dose.

Besides that, teenagers aged 12 and above with a weak immune system (moderate or severe immunocompromised) were also given the option to get a booster dose, with an interval of at least 28 days after the date of the second dose. — Bernama