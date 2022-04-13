Border reopening: Sabah Health Dept deploys team to facilitate foreign travellers’ entry at KKIA

JKNS director Datuk Dr Rose Nani Mudin said the preparations included placing a task force comprising medical and non-medical staff, as well as volunteers to help facilitate the arrival of foreign tourists at the Kota Kinabalu International Airport (KKIA). ― Picture by Hari Anggara

KOTA KINABALU, April 13 — The Sabah Health Department (JKNS) is ready to receive the first international flight to the state this Saturday (April 16) following the reopening of the country’s border on April 1.

JKNS director Datuk Dr Rose Nani Mudin said the preparations included placing a task force comprising medical and non-medical staff, as well as volunteers to help facilitate the arrival of foreign tourists at the Kota Kinabalu International Airport (KKIA).

She said apart from simulations that were conducted last two weeks, JKNS had also held meetings with the relevant agencies in preparation for the border reopening.

“Based on our observations at the Kuala Lumpur International Airport (KLIA), many foreign tourists have not updated their MySejahtera application (upon arrival).

“They must complete and update their travel details on MySejahtera. Otherwise, it will turn red and they cannot move around in Sabah,” she said at the Hari Raya Aidilfitri 2022 Kuih Muih handover ceremony to members of the security forces and health workers today.

Dr Rose Nani said that the deployment of the non-medical and medical staff, as well as the volunteers at the airport, would assist travellers in terms of checking the vaccination status and matters related to the MySejahtera application.

“We are also ready (to receive international flights) at other airports in Tawau and Sandakan,” she said.

Dr Rose Nani said tourists can undergo the RTK-Antigen Covid-19 test through an appointed agent at the airport or from appointed clinics. — Bernama