Selangor govt announces one-month salary Aidilfitri aid for state civil servants

Selangor Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Amirudin Shari at a press conference at Dewan Jubli Perak, Bangunan Sultan Salahuddin Abdul Aziz in Shah Alam January 24, 2022. — Bernama pic

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

SHAH ALAM, April 8 — The Selangor government today announced a month’s salary or a minimum RM1,000 as a special Aidilfitri aid for civil servants in the state, to be paid on April 27.

Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Amirudin Shari said this will involve a financial implication of RM39.15 million.

“The special financial aid is in appreciation for the tireless efforts and dedication of all state civil servants in ensuring the prosperity of the state,” he said in a statement.

Amirudin said the state government also agreed that the special financial payment of RM1,000 under the ‘Insentif Rahmah Ramadan Selangor’ be extended to community leaders, namely the Chairmen of the Village Community Management Council (MPKK), Kampung Baru/Bagan/Tersusun Liaison Officers, Indian Community Heads, MPKK Secretaries and Wanita Berdaya Selangor Supervisors.

“For Penggerak Belia Selangor (PeBs), RM500 is also allocated to them and this incentive will be funded by the state government,” he said.

He added that the state government also agreed that the Insentif Rahmah Ramadan Selangor of RM500 be given to mosque officials (nazir, imam, siak and bilal) for their dedication to enliven the mosques during the month of Ramadan. — Bernama