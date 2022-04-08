Sarawak deputy premier says JKR ready to assist contractors of bridge projects to ensure deadline met

Sarawak Deputy Premier Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah who is also the minister of infrastructure and port development said JKR is ready to assist in finding solutions for the contractors so that the projects can be completed as scheduled. ― Bernama pic

BELADIN, April 8 — Sarawak’s Deputy Premier Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah today told contractors facing problems in completing the Batang Saribas Bridge Two and the Sungai Paku Bridge projects in Betong Division to meet with the state Public Works Department (JKR).

Uggah who is also the minister of infrastructure and port development said JKR is ready to assist in finding solutions for the contractors so that the projects can be completed as scheduled.

He said it was important that all approved infrastructure projects are implemented and completed before the due date.

“If the projects are not delivered according to schedule, the public will be frustrated and they will start accusing the state government of giving empty promises,” he said.

The two bridge projects are considered “sick” (problematic) projects as they have fallen behind in their respective completion schedules.

The RM385 million Sungai Saribas Two Bridge crossing the Kuala Saribas between Maludam and Pusa towns is supposed to be completed on February 4, 2025, but has been given an extension to March 27, 2025.

The new completion schedule for the 100-metre long Sungai Paku Bridge, with a contract sum of RM27 million is December 21, 2023 from the original November 5, 2023.

According to the contractors, the completion of the two bridges is affected by the delay in transporting construction materials to the sites from China and elsewhere due to travel restrictions caused by the Covid-19 movement control order (MCO).