Marine activities to resume only after risk assessment, says Mersing district officer

Johor MMEA personnel scour the vicinity of Pulau Sibu in their search for three missing foreign divers off Mersing waters April 8, 2022. — Bernama pic

MERSING, April 8 — Scuba diving and snorkeling activities in the waters of the district here, which were halted immediately yesterday due to the missing foreign divers in Pulau Tokong Sanggol, will be allowed to continue only after a risk assessment has been carried out, said Mersing district officer Mohammed Shakib Ali.

In addition, he said the incident which involved a tour boat operator who tested positive for drugs was the second time detected by authorities.

“We do not want a situation where tourists who came to Mersing to feel suspicious of the boat operators here.

“Island hopping activities will continue when we re-evaluate the risk assessment of sea activities,” said Mohammed Shakib during a press conference held at the Forward Operations Base at the Mersing district council’s public jetty here today.

Mohammed Shakib said there must be an approach together with the authorities where the associations or boat owners are able to monitor their staff who handle activities at sea.

He added that under the Fisheries Act, through the Marine Park fee schedule, there are permits issued for those who want to participate in scuba diving activities.

“But the implementation is limited due to the need for a lot of discussions with the operators,” he said.

Mohammed Shakib added that under the administration of the Mersing district council (MDM), the trade and business by-laws are in the process of enforcing water activity regulations.

He said, through the by-law, there is a condition that scuba diving training centres must have a license, apart from reporting each of their activities which will be charged accordingly.

Meanwhile, Mohammed Shakib hoped that all quarters would respect the current difficult time and provide space for the victims, their families and the search and rescue (SAR) team.

He said he also took note of the complaints by boat operators after the notice, halting all sea activities in Mersing, was issued.

Yesterday, following the disappearance of four foreign divers off an island in Mersing, Johor Ruler Sultan Ibrahim Sultan Iskandar called for all diving activities there to be temporarily halted.

He issued the decree after the incident took place off Pulau Tokong Sanggul, nearby Pulau Sibu on Wednesday