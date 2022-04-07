Report: Singaporean traffic offenders can be stopped from exiting Malaysia, says Bukit Aman traffic chief

A general view of the Johor Causeway at Johor Baru March 7, 2022. — Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, April 7 — Singaporeans traffic offenders who have outstanding summons in Malaysia or summons that have progressed to an arrest warrant status can be respectively stopped from exiting the borders here or detained, according Malay daily Berita Harian.

Bukit Aman Traffic Investigation and Enforcement Department director, Datuk Mat Kasim Karim reportedly said in a statement that there were 108,757 summons involving Singaporeans that have yet to be settled, out of the 143,427 handed down since 2016.

"If the traffic offender has a summons with the status of an arrest warrant, the police will arrest the traffic offender and charge him in court immediately,” he was quoted as saying by the daily.

"If charged on the same day, the traffic offender will be arrested if they cannot produce a Malaysian bailer, before being charged the next day," he reportedly added.

Meanwhile, Sinar Harian reported Mat Kasim as saying the most common traffic offence committed by Singaporeans was driving past the speed limit.

This was followed by cutting queues, ignoring traffic signs and not wearing helmets.