Senior minister: Over two million secondary school students nationwide begin in-person classes today

KUALA LUMPUR, April 4 — A total of 2,060,997 secondary school students nationwide began face-to-face lessons today after undergoing home-based teaching and learning (PdPR) for two weeks from March 21.

Senior Education Minister Datuk Radzi Jidin said this was after 2,674,104 primary school pupils started attending in-person classes on March 21.

This brought the total number of secondary and primary school students undergoing face-to-face lessons to 4,735,101, he added.

“At the same time, some 273,025 Year 3, 4 and 5 primary pupils (in schools) with an enrolment of more than 600 are still attending school on a rotation basis.

“The Education Ministry is looking into the situation to enable this group of students to attend school without the need for rotation,” he said in a Facebook post today.

Radzi also thanked all students, teachers and parents for placing safety as a priority which enabled the school’s face-to-face operations to run smoothly and safely. — Bernama