Motac reopens Financial Aid 2022 application for tourism operators

PUTRAJAYA, April 4 — Starting today until April 15, the Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture (Motac) is reopening the application for its Financial Aid 2022 to tourism operators who missed the chance to apply before.

In a statement, the ministry said feedback revealed that there were many tourism operators who missed the opportunity to apply for the aid when the application was first opened from March 1 to 15.

The government, through Budget 2022, announced the special cash aid to over 20,000 tourism operators, including travel agents (TOBTAB) and Malaysia My Second Home (MM2H), as well as spa and foot massage centre operators registered under Motac, involving an allocation of RM85 million.

Hence, Motac called on all eligible TOBTAB, MM2H, spa and foot massage centre operators to take this opportunity to apply for the aid online.

More information on the aid and the application link are available at Motac’s official website at www.motac.gov.my or by calling the nearest Motac office.

“Applications made after the deadline of April 15, 2022, will not be entertained,” it said. — Bernama