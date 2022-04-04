Covid-19: 12,380 new cases reported in Malaysia on April 3 as downward trend continues

The drop in positive cases has helped to ease the strain on the public healthcare system, freeing up more beds and equipment to allow the resources to be directed towards critical patients. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, April 4 — The Ministry of Health (MoH) recorded 12,380 new Covid-19 cases on April 3 to continue the downward trend in infections as the country begins its transition towards endemicity by loosening more restrictions.

Overall bed utilisation as of April 3 was just over 57 per cent with daily hospital admissions averaging just 873, a marked drop since the peak in March when the hospitalisation rate averaged over 2,000 daily.

ICU admissions for confirmed Covid-19 patients was at 27 per cent nationwide while overall utilisation was at 55 per cent, underscoring improved conditions.

ICU utilisation rate often determines whether or not strict public health measures are necessary.

