Broadcasting Dept apologises after TAWAUfm aired Maghrib azan earlier

KOTA KINABALU, April 4 — The Department of Broadcasting Malaysia, Sabah today apologised for the mistake of its radio station, TAWAUfm in airing the Maghrib azan (call to prayer) earlier than scheduled, yesterday.

Its director, Zulkefli Mohd said the department was aware of the importance of the azan broadcast, especially for maghrib prayer throughout Ramadan as a guide for Muslims to break their fast but the airing of the maghrib azan four minutes earlier was unintentional.

“The Department of Broadcasting Malaysia, Sabah views this matter seriously and will ensure the azan airing time is given attention and priority in the interest of Muslims,” he said in statement.

On the first day of fasting for Muslims, a local radio station presenter in Tawau mistakenly aired the maghrib azan four minutes earlier in the district.

The incident was viraled on social media and netizens claimed that some residents broke their fast due to the incident.

The presenter, Mohd Safwan Junit, through his Facebook account, had apologised and admitted his mistake.

He said a technical error occurred and the azan was aired twice, at 6.16 pm and 6.20 pm.

Today, the Mufti of Sabah Datuk Bungsu Aziz Jaafar reportedly said that those who broke their fast after hearing the early maghrib azan on the radio had to replace the fast after Ramadan, as it was rendered invalid under syariah law. — Bernama