Palace: Agong and Permaisuri test positive for Covid-19, under quarantine with mild symptoms only

KUALA LUMPUR, April 2 — Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah and Raja Permaisuri Agong Tunku Hajah Azizah Aminah Maimunah Iskandariah have tested positive for Covid-19 and will both be undergoing self-quarantine at the Istana Negara, a palace spokesman announced today.

They both have mild symptoms.

In a statement posted on the Istana Negara’s Facebook page, Comptroller of the Royal Household Datuk Ahmad Fadil Shamsuddin said the Agong would be under self-quarantine until April 7, while the Raja Permaisuri Agong would be under self-quarantine until April 8.

The royal couple had assented to self-quarantine in line with the Health Ministry’s protocol and standard operating procedures for Covid-19 positive cases with either no symptoms or mild symptoms.

Having notified that they both only have mild symptoms, the statement went on to say that their health are both “generally in good condition and not worrying”.

The statement also cited the Agong as urging Malaysians to always be vigilant and practise self-discipline although the country had yesterday entered the phase of transitioning to the Covid-19 disease being endemic.

The statement also urged Malaysians to pray for the quick recovery of the Agong and the Raja Permaisuri Agong.