Malaysia’s border reopening: Enough passport books to meet increase in applications, says home minister

Malaysians renew or apply for their new passports at the Immigration Department at UTC Komtar in Penang, March 10, 2022. — Picture by Sayuti Zainudin

PETALING JAYA, April 1 — The Home Ministry has given an assurance that there is a sufficient stock of Malaysian international passport books with the Immigration Department (JIM) to meet the rise in passport applications and renewals following the reopening of the country’s borders.

Its minister, Datuk Seri Hamzah Zainudin said that as of today, JIM had in stock a total of 330,000 passport books for new applications or renewals for the public.

“If these supplies are insufficient, then Datasonic Manufacturing Sdn Bhd, which is responsible for making international passports, has 600,000 units of the relevant document in its possession.

“This amount is sufficient for the next six months,” he said in a press conference after a visit to Datasonic factory here today.

Hamzah said that for new passport applications or renewals, the public is advised to do apply online to avoid congestion at JIM counters besides allowing enough time to apply for new passports from the suppliers in the event passport stocks run out at JIM offices.

Meanwhile, Hamzah said Malaysian international passports now have a new security feature designed here by locals. This is to ensure these documents are not counterfeited by international passport forgery syndicates.

“Two years after the country’s borders were closed, it is the right time to introduce new safety precautions,” he said.

With foreign tourists entering the country following the reopening of borders, Hamzah said all law enforcement agencies under his ministry were ready to ensure public order was maintained.

“We will not compromise on any illegal conduct committed by foreigners or locals,” he added.

As the country enters the transition to endemic phase (of Covid-19) beginning today, there has been some leeway given including the reopening of the country’s borders and allowing prayers without physical distancing in mosques and other religious houses. — Bernama