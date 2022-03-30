Khairy: Govt may axe MySejahtera’s check-in feature, pending Covid-19 situation after border reopening

Patrons eat at the Ipoh night market March 9, 2022, as Malaysia gears up to transition to the endemic phase on April 1. Health Minister Khairy Jamaluddin said that the Health Ministry would be observing the mobility and infection patterns for several weeks after April 1, before making a decision. — Picture by Farhan Najib

KUALA LUMPUR, March 30 — The government is thinking about scrapping the check-in feature from the MySejahtera Covid-19 tracker application, pending its observation of the infection situation after Malaysia’s border reopens fully in two days’ time.

Health Minister Khairy Jamaluddin said that the Health Ministry would be observing the mobility and infection patterns for several weeks after April 1, before making a decision.

“We want to see, with the border reopening and also with the exemptions that we will give beginning April 1, if there are changes in the mobility pattern and also the infection pattern for several weeks. If there are no significant changes, then we can stop.

“I just want to wait for a while. When the border reopens and with the fasting month exemptions etc, I want to see if there are changes in the mobility and also infections, where they happen. Those things we still have in the MySejahtera data.

“If it does not change much, then we can drop it,” he said, referring to the feature.

MORE TO COME